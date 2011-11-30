* Net profit $58 mln vs forecast $347 mln

* Says outlook for drilling market strong

* Sees record $550,000 day rate for ultradeepwater rigs

* Considering separate listing in Brazil

* Shares up 0.2 pct, outperforming lagging Oslo bourse

By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Nov 30 Norwegian group Seadrill , the world's biggest drilling company by market value, saw its third-quarter net profit dive after taking a hit from losses on interest rates swap contracts stemming from the turmoil in financial markets.

Net profit plunged to $58 million dollars in the third quarter from $352 million a year ago and against a consensus market forecast of $347 million, due to a $330 million loss on financial derivatives instruments.

"The market uncertainty has resulted in a significant drop in interest rate levels," Seadrill's chief executive Alf Thorkildsen said in a statement. "This has adversely impacted our earnings in the quarter as we have booked an unrealised loss on interest rate swaps that we entered into in order to cap our interest expenses at attractive long-term levels".

At the operating level, the firm -- owned by tycoon John Fredriksen, one of the world's 100 richest men -- remained bullish on the market for offshore rigs, used by energy firms to drill for oil and gas deposits under the seabed.

Seadrill has benefited from boom times in recent months despite global economic uncertainty, with high oil prices sustaining demand.

Its operating profit rose to $480 million dollars in the third quarter from $431 million a year earlier and came above the $458 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares in Seadrill rose 3.5 percent, ahead of the broader market's 2.8 percent rise, as investors focused on its fundamentals.

"There is of course some unclarity in the quarter with the losses associated with derivatives, but these are things that fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter," said Endre Storloekken, an analyst at Danske Markets. "The results were so far OK from a purely operational point of view".

BULLISH OUTLOOK

The firm said it expected a continuing booming rig market despite the turmoil on financial markets as energy firms continue to search for oil and gas in ever-more remote places.

Seadrill owns some of the newest rigs available, which are much in demand after the BP oil spill.

"The market outlook for offshore drilling remains favourable as contracting activities increase in all market segments," said the firm, adding that its order book had reached a record $13.5 billion and that it was "realistic" to target EBITDA growth to $3 billion for the next two to three years.

Seadrill expected daily rates for ultra-deepwater rigs, which can drill at sea depths below 1,500 metres (4,921 feet), to pass the $550,000 mark within the next six months.

The company reiterated it was evaluating ways to expand the company further, including organic growth and mergers and acquisitions, and that it was considering a separate listing in Brazil.

Seadrill is very active in Brazil, which is currently a major area of focus for oil exploration worldwide.

The company raised its dividend for the quarter to $0.76 per share, against expectations of $0.74 in the poll, from $0.65 at the same time last year.