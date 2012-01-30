(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

* Billion-dollar IPO delayed by two months

* To make unspecified changes to Seabras' corporate structure

By Joachim Dagenborg and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Jan 30 The world's largest offshore oil driller by market value, Seadrill, is delaying its planned billion-dollar listing of its Brazilian unit by a couple of months as it needs more time to prepare the listing process.

The Oslo-listed firm is planning to raise up to 1.7 billion reais ($971 million) through the sale of shares in its Brazilian unit, as firms in the sector prepare to tap surging demand for equipment and services in the oil-rich Latin American country.

Seadrill was expected to price the share offering for Rio de Janeiro-based Seabras, as Seadrill's wholly owned subsidiary is known, on Feb. 9, with shares scheduled to start trading on Feb. 13. The share offering will now take place in April.

Seadrill said on Monday it had agreed with Brazilian oil firm Petrobras to make certain changes to Seabras' corporate structure, without specifying, that would delay Seabras' listing on the Sao Paolo exchange.

"This is just a formality," said Frederik Lunde, an analyst at Carnegie. "It looks like it is a bit of internal reorganisation."

Lunde added, however, there were doubts in the market as to the reasons why Seadrill wanted to list Seabras.

"Few understand the rationale behind Seabras," he said. "There is no real value creation in it and there is nothing to trade the Seadrill share price on."

Another analyst pointed out the listing was in line with a recent corporate move made by John "Big Wolf" Fredriksen, a shipping magnate who is one of the world's richest men and is the main owner in Seadrill.

"Fredriksen spun off North Atlantic Drilling (from Seadrill), to focus on activities offshore Norway, and now he wants to do the same with Seabras in Brazil," said Oeyvind Hagen at ABG Sundal Collier.

"They are trying to create a stronger foothold in Brazil by listing," he added. "And they want to continue to improve their relations with Petrobras. They want to get a good position in the Brazilian market."

Seabras is planning to sell as many as 65.2 million common shares at a suggested price of 20 reais to 26 reais each, Seadrill previously said. The amount includes additional and supplementary stock lots that banks are allowed to subscribe.

If successful, the Seabras share offering could spark a stream of IPOs from more than 40 companies eyeing public listings in Brazil that were sidelined by turbulent global markets last year, according to exchange operator BM&FBovespa.

"It will not be possible to complete the proposed corporate restructuring and receive consents from lending banks and charterer within the time limit for filing based on third quarter 2011 accounts," Seadrill said in Monday's statement.

Seabras has hired the investment-banking units of BTG Pactual to manage the offering, alongside Morgan Stanley & Co and Citigroup.

Shares in Seadrill were down 1.5 percent at 0929 GMT, lagging an Oslo benchmark index down 0.7 percent.

Seadrill was not immediately available for further comment. (Editing by Mark Potter)