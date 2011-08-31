OSLO Aug 31 The head of Oslo-listed drilling company Seadrill (SDRL.OL), Alf Thorkildsen, told an oil and gas conference in the Norwegian capital:

* Brazilian oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) told Seadrill they wanted to use some 100 floater rigs for work off Brazil in the years to come, most of them new ones

* Says convinced there will be more activity in the Gulf of Mexico following the oil spill last year. More licensing permits have been issued in July, but it is taking longer than earlier thought.

* Says firm's dividend policy is sustainable despite current financial market turmoil

