OSLO, March 1 Norwegian-born shipping
magnate John Fredriksen will cut his stake in drilling firm
Seadrill, giving him the cash to "aggressively" invest
in commodity shipping, the firm said late on Thursday.
"This (Seadrill) stake is currently worth approximately $5.6
billion and represents a disproportionately large part of the
Fredriksen Group's investment portfolio, at approximately 63%,
by value, of the listed company stakes controlled by (investment
vehicle) Hemen," Seadrill said.
"The transaction will also create liquidity to aggressively
pursue investment opportunities in the currently oversupplied
market for commodity shipping. Such opportunities include buying
distressed asset companies, ordering new buildings and seek
opportunities for consolidation," it added.
