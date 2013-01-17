OSLO Jan 17 Seadrill has won a $450 million contract extension for one of its ultradeepwater rigs from London-listed Tullow, the offshore driller said on Thursday.

The rig is expected to carry out operations off the coast of West Africa for another two years until the end of its contract in May 2018.

"This brings the total estimated contract value to $1.13 billion," Seadrill said in a statement.