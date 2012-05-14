OSLO May 14 Offshore oil driller Seadrill on Monday raised its dividend and set a new long-tern profit target as it reported first-quarter earnings above forecasts.

The firm posted a net profit of $439 million in the January-March period, compared with a $886 million profit in the same period last year, topping the mean forecast of a $309 million profit in a Reuters poll.

It raised its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to $0.82 and also said it would pay a one-off dividend of $0.15 per share. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)