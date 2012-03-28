China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
OSLO, March 28 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd, a unit of Seadrill, the world's second biggest offshore oil driller by market value, sold $300 million worth of new shares to finance growth and pay down debt.
The shares were sold at $2.00 per share, in line with the firm's plans announced on Tuesday.
"The proceeds of the private placement will be used to finance the first yard installment for a harsh environment semi-submersible newbuild, pay down on intra-company debt to Seadrill Limited and general corporate purposes," Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Tens of thousands of Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters as engineers worked for a second day on Tuesday to fix the United States' tallest dam before more storms sweep the region.
BEIJING, Feb 14 Shares of Tangshan Port Group Co Ltd soared 7 percent on Tuesday, to post their biggest daily percentage gain in nine months, as investors bet the small port would benefit from a major clampdown on coal transportation at its larger rival.