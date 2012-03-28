OSLO, March 28 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd, a unit of Seadrill, the world's second biggest offshore oil driller by market value, sold $300 million worth of new shares to finance growth and pay down debt.

The shares were sold at $2.00 per share, in line with the firm's plans announced on Tuesday.

"The proceeds of the private placement will be used to finance the first yard installment for a harsh environment semi-submersible newbuild, pay down on intra-company debt to Seadrill Limited and general corporate purposes," Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)