OSLO Jan 19 North Atlantic Drilling, a unit of Seadrill, was awarded an 18-month contract extension worth around $320 million from Shell, the firm said on Thursday.

The contract, for the drillship West Navigator, has now been extended to the end of June 2014.

"Shell's decision to extend the contract for West Navigator reflects the performance of the drillship and a tightening market for quality drilling units in the North Atlantic area," Seadrill Management Chief Executive Alf C. Thorkildsen said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)