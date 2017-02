OSLO, April 30 Oslo-listed oil driller Seadrill has been awarded a three-year contract worth about $710 million for a semi-submersible rig for operations offshore West Africa, the firm said on Monday.

It did not disclose the name of the oil company behind the order.

Seadrill's total order backlog is currently about $13.3 billion, it added.

  (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)