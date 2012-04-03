OSLO, April 3 SEADRILL
* North Atlantic Drilling has entered into a turnkey
construction contract with Jurong Shipyard in Singapore for the
construction of a new harsh environment semi-submersible
drilling rig.
* Total estimated project costs for the new rig, including a
turnkey contract with the yard, project management, drilling and
handling tools, spares, capitalized interest and operations
preparations, is estimated to be approximately $650 million.
* 20% of the yard price is payable at contract signing and
the remaining 80% at delivery. The first installment has been
financed by proceeds from the private placement which was
completed on March 27, 2012.
* The new rig is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter
2015 at the latest.
* The new rig will be of a Moss CS60 design, N-Class
compliant and be fully winterized to meet the harsh and
demanding weather conditions in the North Atlantic areas.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)