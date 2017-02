OSLO Oct 15 Norwegian oil drilling firm Seadrill has launched the initial public offering of its Seadrill Partners unit, aiming to retain 78.8 percent of the firm after the deal, the firm said on Monday.

Seadrill Partners LLC, which operates and acquires offshore drilling rigs, earlier said it aims to sell 8.75 million common units for between $20 and $22 each, raising as much as $192.5 million at the top end. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)