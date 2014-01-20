BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
OSLO Jan 20 Oil driller Seadrill says:
* Its spin-off North Atlantic Drilling, in which it is a major shareholder, announces a proposed offering of $600 million of unsecured senior notes due 2019
* Intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for the prepayment of existing indebtedness, including a premium on early settlement, transaction expenses and general corporate purposes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia