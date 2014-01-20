OSLO Jan 20 Oil driller Seadrill says:

* Its spin-off North Atlantic Drilling, in which it is a major shareholder, announces a proposed offering of $600 million of unsecured senior notes due 2019

* Intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for the prepayment of existing indebtedness, including a premium on early settlement, transaction expenses and general corporate purposes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: