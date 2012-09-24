(Corrects to show order backlog is for the firm's services not the value of its ordered equipment)

* Orders $600 mln drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries

* Takes advantage of low yard prices, high demand

* Says can finance orders without raising equity

OSLO, Sept 24 Norway's Seadrill has ordered another ultra-deepwater drillship, boosting its order book to 19 units as it takes advantage of low shipyard costs and a boom in offshore oil and gas exploration.

Oslo-listed Seadrill, the world's biggest driller by market capitalisation, said on Monday it had ordered a $600 million drillship from South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries and agreed a fixed-price option for a similar ship for delivery in the first quarter of 2015.

"We have a unique environment where both daily rates and contract duration are increasing to new highs, while yard prices remain low due to the overcapacity in the shipyard industry," Seadrill Chairman John Fredriksen said.

Oil firms have been rushing to secure drilling equipment as the offshore exploration boom has created a shortage for everything from equipment to workers, pushing up prices.

Seadrill, with a market value of $18.5 billion, now has 19 units on order, including seven drillships, two harsh environment semi-submersibles, five tender rigs and five jack ups.

Its order backlog now exceeds $20 billion and is expected to increase further in the coming months, it added.

"The new ordering has been evaluated up against several M&A and asset proposals but the board has concluded that organic growth through contracting new buildings at attractive prices is likely to give higher long-term return to shareholders," Fredriksen said.

Seadrill will make an initial payment to Samsung from funds raised through a recent $1 billion bond issue, and the firm said it was "confident" its order book can be financed without raising additional equity. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)