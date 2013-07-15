* Units cost less than $600 mln each
* Delivery expected in second half of 2015
* Seadrill says no need to raise equity capital or cut div
(Adds detail)
OSLO, July 15 Seadrill, the offshore
drilling arm of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business
empire, will expand its fleet by four new ultra-deepwater
drillships at a cost of less than $600 million per unit to meet
strong demand from the oil industry.
The drillships will be built in South Korea, two at the
Daewo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)
yard and two at the Samsung yard.
The world's largest offshore oil driller by market value has
been on a spending spree to capitalise on a tight rig market,
and the new vessels, designed to be used in areas such as the
Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and West and East Africa, means its
construction programme now totals 22 units.
High oil prices have driven strong demand for offshore
drilling rigs by encouraging companies to search for hydrocarbon
deposits in more difficult and remote areas.
"The board continues to be excited about the strong demand
for drilling and the overall tightness in the supply-demand
situation," the Oslo-listed company said.ž
The new rigs are scheduled to be delivered during the second
half of 2015 and the company has in addition received
fixed-priced options for two further units for delivery in the
first half 2016, it said.
The new builds will be financed through available cash and
structured debt facilities and Seadrill sees no need for
additional equity or reduction in dividends.
"Longer term, the additional drilling units are likely to
increase Seadrill's dividend capacity," it said, adding that its
order backlog stood at about $19 billion.
"Based on current discussions, we are confident that in the
coming months we will add to this as our open 2014 capacity is
likely to be fixed at attractive day-rate levels," it said.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Terje Solsvik and
David Holmes)