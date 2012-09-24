UPDATE 6-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
OSLO, Sept 24 Drilling firm Seadrill has ordered a new ultra-deepwater drillship from South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries for an estimated $600 million for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2014, it said on Monday.
"The new ordering has been evaluated up against several M&A and asset proposals but the Board has concluded that organic growth through contracting new buildings at attractive prices is likely to give higher long-term return to shareholders," Seadrill Chairman John Fredriksen said in a statement.
Initial payments will be made using funds recently raised through a $1 billion bond issue, and the firm said it was "confident" its $20 billion order backlog can be financed without raising additional equity, it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Germany imported 3.0 percent less natural gas last year compared with 2015 and paid 27.3 percent less as oil-linked gas prices fell with cheaper crude, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Monday. The import bill in the twelve months came to 17.8 billion euros ($18.9 billion), the data showed. Many continental European long-term gas supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months, though the importance of vir
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Recasts with Mattis, Townsend remarks, end of meetings)