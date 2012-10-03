OSLO Oct 3 Oil driller Seadrill plans to stay listed on the Oslo stock exchange even after moving its management out of Norway, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"I cannot imagine any changes to that. We haven't even considered it," Chief Financial Officer Rune Magnus Lundetae told Reuters.

Bermuda-registed Seadrill is listed both in Oslo and in New York. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Victoria Klesty)