Feb 29 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Seadrill Partners LLC's corporate family rating by
three notches, reflecting continued deterioration of the
offshore drilling market.
The ratings agency said on Monday it lowered the company's
rating to Caa2 from B2.
Moody's, which has a negative outlook on the offshore
drilling company, expects it is at risk of breaching covenants
by 2017. (bit.ly/1XWddXk)
Parent company Seadrill Ltd said on Feb. 25 that
it would present a refinancing plan in the first half of this
year to address its $10 billion debt.
