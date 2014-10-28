BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
OSLO Oct 28 Seadrill Partners LLC
* Seadrill Partners LLC says its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5525 per unit on the quarter ended September 30
* The distribution represents an increase of approximately 2% from the Second quarter of 2014.
* Year to date in 2014 distributions will have increased from $0.4450 for the fourth quarter of 2013 to $0.5525 for the third quarter of 2014, which equates to 24% increase. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency