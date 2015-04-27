April 27 Seadrill Partners Llc

* Seadrill partners board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended March 31, 2015 of $0.5675 per unit, in line with the Q4 distribution.

* This cash distribution will be paid on or about May 14, 2015 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)