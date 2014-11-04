OSLO Nov 4 Seadrill Partners LLC

* Seadrill Partners LLC entered into an agreement with Seadrill Limited based on which Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC, the Company's 51% owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the ownership interests in the entities that own and operate the drillship West Vela

* The Vela Acquisition, which is expected to close within 3 days, will be accomplished through a series of purchases, contributions and assumption of debt.

* The implied purchase price of the Vela Acquisition is $900 million, less $433 million of debt outstanding under the existing facility financing the West Vela.

* Based on the Company's 51% ownership of Capricorn Holdings, its portion of the net purchase price after debt will be $238 million.

* Under the terms of the West Vela contract BP is paying a daily rate of $565,000 plus approximately $44,000 per day as a mobilization fee paid over the term of the contract.

* Under the terms of the acquisition agreement Capricorn Holdings will pay Seadrill $40,000 per day of day rate revenue actually received as well as the $44,000 per day mobilization fee. These payments to Seadrill will cease at the end of the current contract. By effectively lowering the day rate it receives to $525,000 per day the Company has reduced is re-contracting risk when the contract expires in 6 years' time.