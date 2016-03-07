(Corrects spelling of names in second and fifth paragraphs)
* Shares have risen 8 days in a row
* CEO says short-sellers are beginning to panic
* Says good dialogue with banks continues
By Henrik Stolen
OSLO, March 7 Shares in Norwegian rig firm
Seadrill shot up by a third on Monday and its chief
executive said short-sellers were starting to panic at the
prospect its refinancing plan would succeed.
Per Wullf told Reuters the company was still working on the
plan.
"Nothing new has happened. We are in dialogue with our
banks. We expect to have refinanced within the second quarter at
some point," Wullf said. "It's a work in progress. We have 42
banks. It takes some time."
Shares in Seadrill have nearly trebled since the company
presented its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. On Monday they
were up 33 percent at 38.83 crowns by 1133 GMT.
Traders cited top shareholder John Fredriksen freeing up
cash as a reason for the share price rise. The Norwegian-born
billionaire sold shares worth $517 million in salmon farming
company Marine Harvest last week.
"We have been working for some months with a refinancing
plan. We have run it by our board as we said during our
(fourth-quarter-results conference) call. Now, people are
realising that we have started," Wullf said in an interview.
"Those who have shorted the share are beginning to panic and
see that the shareholders may succeed."
Still, shares in Seadrill are down more than 80 percent
since the start of 2014 as plunging crude prices and drastic
spending cuts among oil companies have pushed daily hire rates
for oil drillers down towards operational costs.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)