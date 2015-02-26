* Transocean reports loss, Seadrill profit falls
* Moody's cuts Transocean to junk
* Shares rise 5-6 pct as costs under control
OSLO, Feb 26 The world's biggest offshore
drillers reported plunging earnings and orders on Thursday but
managed to get a grip on costs to improve their chances of
riding out a sectoral crisis that could last several more years.
Transocean made a net loss in the fourth quarter
while rival Seadrill's bottom line nearly halved as
both wrote down the value of their business and earned lower
revenue after charter rates plunged.
Still, their underlying operations were better than the
market had forecast and both managed to reduce their near-term
spending commitments for new vessels, giving them cash for the
lean years.
Rig firms that drill for oil companies have been hit as
lower oil prices prompt firms to curb exploration. There is also
an abundance of capacity as new vessels ordered during the boom
times are being delivered.
Rigs firm are also squeezed by a corruption scandal at
Brazil's Petrobras, the world's biggest offshore
producer, and sanctions on Russia.
Dayrates for the most advanced, deepwater rigs that peaked
at over $650,000 per day less than two years ago are now below
$400,000.
"2015 will be another challenging year for the industry and
Seadrill will continue to take the necessary actions," Seadrill
said. "Preliminary steps to delay deliveries have been taken in
order to avoid taking delivery of a unit without a contract."
Transocean shares, down 58 percent over the past year, still
rose 5.7 percent on Thursday while Seadrill, down 56 percent in
12 months, was up 4.7 percent.
"Everyone's focusing on survival here and both delivered
well on cost," Fredrik Lunde, an analyst at brokerage Carnegie
said. "The 2015 expectation is that costs will come down and
they'll preserve cash."
"If you believe 2015 is a horrible year, that's probably
true, but I think 2016 will be horrible, too, so it's about
preserving cash. Others will struggle to maintain liquidity."
Seadrill, controlled by billionaire tycoon John Fredriksen,
added that its $4.1 billion deal with Russia's Rosneft
remains in doubt due to sanctions and it will be difficult to
close the deal by the May deadline.
Adding to the sector's pain, Moody's cut Transocean's credit
rating to junk overnight, saying big investments could increase
leverage through 2017 even as the drilling market deteriorates.
Rig firms trade just over five times their expected 2015
earnings on average, nearly half of their historic levels, and
they also trade below book value.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik/Ruth
Pitchford)