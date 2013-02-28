* 10 new vessels to arrive in 2013, 8 more in 2014-2015
* Sees annual EBITDA run rate of $3 bln by Q4 of 2013
* Q4 earnings miss expectations
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Feb 28 Offshore oil driller Seadrill
expects to resolve operational problems this year, it
said on Thursday, and predicted rapid profit growth in the years
ahead as new drilling vessels it has on order come into service.
Seadrill, part of Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's sprawling business empire, expects 10 new rigs this
year and another eight over the following two years as it seeks
to capitalise on a booming offshore drilling market after a
difficult last few months.
The company reported a 5 percent rise to $604 million in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for
the final three months of 2012, missing analysts' recently
lowered expectations for $619 million.
Profits were hit by operational problems including
difficulties with blowout preventers on several rigs, it said,
which sharply increased their downtime and prompted the launch
of a complete review of its deepwater drilling business.
Total downtime for the deepwater fleet was around 100 days
in the three months, robbing Seadrill of roughly $60 million in
revenue as dayrates have stabilised at around $580,000-$620,000.
And the first quarter also started poorly as its drillships
and semi-submersible rigs have already amassed 117 days of
downtime, it said.
But a key vessel has been fixed and delivered to Statoil
, ending much of the firms difficulties, it added.
It now hopes to lift the deepwater fleet's utilisation rate
to 95 percent from 86 percent in the fourth quarter and 82
percent in the third quarter.
As new rigs come into service the world's second biggest rig
operator by market value expects profits to rise sharply as it
has amassed a $21 billion order backlog.
By the fourth quarter of 2013 it said it expects its
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
to be running at an annualised rate of $3 billion, up from the
$2.4 billion full-year figure in 2012, and to go on rising to $4
billion during the first half of 2015.