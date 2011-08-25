* Q2 operating profit $430 million, vs $446 million forecast

By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stoelen

OSLO, Aug 25 Offshore driller Seadrill said tight supply should push the daily hire rate for oil rigs over $500,000, when posting below-forecast core earnings and a smaller dividend than expected.

High oil prices have boosted offshore exploration activities by energy firms worldwide, especially at depths greater than 1,500 metres. Demand for rigs is outstripping supply.

In particular, demand for newer rigs, of which Seadrill has many, is also higher than for other rigs after last year's Deepwater Horizon accident which caused the worst oil spill in U.S. history.

"The board is excited about the increased activities in the ultra deepwater market and is hopeful that this demand, combined with the tight supply situation, will push rates above the $500,000 level in the next six-month period," Seadrill said.

Seadrill, the world's second-largest ultra-deepwater driller, said it would pay a dividend of $0.75, in line with a dividend policy announced in the first quarter. Analysts said the market had expected more.

Its shares were down 2.4 percent at 0945 GMT, while the Oslo benchmark index was down 0.1 percent.

"Over the last quarters, the market had become accustomed that the underlying dividend would steadily increase but it looks like Seadrill is taking a little pause at the moment," Danske Markets analyst Endre Storloekken said.

He did not see this as a big problem, given the company was focusing on investments at the moment. "We expect that dividends will continue to rise in 2013," Storloekken said.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to $430 million, compared with $383 million in the 2010 period a forecast for $446 million in a Reuters poll.

Seadrill performed better in the quarter than market leader Transocean , which reported falling profit below forecast earlier this month.

Peers Diamond Offshore and Noble also lagged profit expectations but were more downbeat than Seadrill, warning of rising downtime due to greater project complexity and equipment standards following the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

"Seadrill is positive when it comes to the ultra deepwater market -- there is good demand out there to absorb the newbuilds," SEB Enskilda analyst Lukas Daul said. "There are only three ultra-deepwater newbuilds still for delivery in 2011, and Seadrill has two of them."

Daul said Seadrill could succeed in getting $500,000 as the market was struggling with a dearth of ultradeepwater rigs likely to last until 2013. "They are well positioned," he said.

Seadrill said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to improve further in the third quarter as it puts more rigs on the market and sees better profitability from existing units. (Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan Lalor)