COPENHAGEN Feb 28 Offshore oil driller Seadrill
underperformed already lowered expectations in the
fourth quarter and said it would review its deepwater operations
after its poor performance for the second quarter in a row, it
said on Thursday.
The Oslo-listed firm posted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) of $604 million in the
October-December period, up from $575 million in year-ago period
and below the mean forecast of $619 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The company warned on Jan. 31 that it had suffered
unexpected downtime for its deepwater rigs in the fourth quarter
while administrative costs were above historic norms.