Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
OSLO Aug 27 Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, said it would refrain from ordering new rigs until the market became clearer to read, as it reported April-June net earnings above forecasts on Wednesday.
Seadrill, the crown jewel in shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire, said its second-quarter net profit came in at $653 million, above forecasts for $502 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from the $1.75 billion it posted at the same time a year ago. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to start the week on a soft footing after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, while a likely U.S. interest rate hike may dampen tourist and real-estate related shares.