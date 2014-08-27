OSLO Aug 27 Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, said it would refrain from ordering new rigs until the market became clearer to read, as it reported April-June net earnings above forecasts on Wednesday.

Seadrill, the crown jewel in shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire, said its second-quarter net profit came in at $653 million, above forecasts for $502 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from the $1.75 billion it posted at the same time a year ago. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)