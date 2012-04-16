OSLO, April 16 Noreway-based oil driller
Seadrill will again postpone the listing of its
Seabras unit in Brazil, the company said on Monday.
It is the second time the share launch for Rio de
Janeiro-based Seabras has been delayed. It was originally set
for Feb. 13, but Seadrill said it needed more time to prepare.
"The Board is currently evaluating several opportunities to
increase Seabras activities prior to the listing," the company
said.
"A separate organization to support such wider operations in
Brazil is being established. This further highlights the benefit
of somewhat postponing the planned listing of Seabras."
It did not provide a new estimated date for the listing on
the Sao Paolo bourse.
Seabras had planned to raise up to 1.7 billion Brazilian
reals ($930.79 million) by selling as many as 65.2 million
common shares at a suggested price of 20 reals to 26 reals each.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)