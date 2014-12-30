Dec 30 Seadrill
* Seadrill Limited has exercised a purchase option for the
West Polaris, a 6th generation Ultra-Deepwater drillship, from
Ship Finance International Limited
* The West Polaris was acquired by Ship Finance in 2008 and
subsequently bareboat chartered to Seadrill with purchase
options commencing in 2012.
* The purchase option price is US$456 million and total
consideration payable to Ship Finance is US$108 million.
* The transaction will be executed as a purchase of shares
in Ship Finance's asset owning subsidiary SFL West Polaris
Limited, which is currently a consolidated entity in Seadrill.
* Seadrill does not expect any immediate material impact to
its financial statements as a result of this transaction.
