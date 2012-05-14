OSLO May 14 Oil driller Seadrill has been awarded a contract by Statoil, which is to use Seadrill's West Aquarius deepwater drilling rig for exploration activities offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

"Starting late 2012, Statoil will begin a three-well drilling program, offshore Newfoundland, including two exploration wells in the Flemish Pass Basin as well as an exploration well in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin," Statoil said in a statement.

Statoil did not specify at what rate the rig was to be hired. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)