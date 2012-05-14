UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
OSLO May 14 Oil driller Seadrill has been awarded a contract by Statoil, which is to use Seadrill's West Aquarius deepwater drilling rig for exploration activities offshore Newfoundland, Canada.
"Starting late 2012, Statoil will begin a three-well drilling program, offshore Newfoundland, including two exploration wells in the Flemish Pass Basin as well as an exploration well in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin," Statoil said in a statement.
Statoil did not specify at what rate the rig was to be hired. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.