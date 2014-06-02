OSLO, June 2 Offshore driller Seadrill signed a five-year, $1.1 billion contract with Total for work offshore Nigeria, it said on Monday.

The contract, for Seadrill's newly built ultra-deepwater West Jupiter drillship, is worth around $600,000 per day, including mobilisation, according to Reuters calculations.

The vessel will be delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in Geoje, South Korea in August. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)