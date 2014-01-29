OSLO Jan 29 Seadrill Partners LLC
* The board of directors has declared a quarterly cash
distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2013
of $0.445 per unit
* The cash distribution represents an increase of 4.1% from
the third quarter of 2013.
* This increase, as already announced, relates to the
acquisition of the tender rig T-16 and the Company's management
recommendation to the Board to increase the quarterly
distribution rate as a result in respect of the quarter ending
December 31, 2013.
* This cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2014
to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on
February 7, 2014.