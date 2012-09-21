* Citigroup is underwriter to the offering
Sept 21 Seadrill Partners LLC, which operates
and acquires offshore drilling rigs, filed with U.S. regulators
on Friday to raise up to $225 million in an initial public
offering of common units.
The offering is being underwritten by Citigroup, the
London-based company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Seadrill Partners, recently formed by Bermuda-based oilfield
services company Seadrill Ltd , counts Chevron
Corp, BP Plc and ExxonMobil Corp among
its customers.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to
acquire stakes in two operating units of Seadrill Ltd.
The filing did not reveal how many common units the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common units on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "SDLP".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.