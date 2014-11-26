OSLO Nov 26 Seadrill Partners Llc
* Seadrill Partners LLC: declared an increased distribution
for q3 of $0.5525 per unit, an increase of 2 pct over q2
distribution
* Seadrill Partners reports net income attributable to
Seadrill Partners LLC Members for the third quarter 2014 of
$54.0 million vs $31.2 mln in Q2 2014
* Q3 net operating income $153.6 mln vs $168.6 mln in Q2
2014
* Economic utilization for the third quarter of 90 pct
* Seadrill Partners currently has an interest in ten rigs in
operation
* The Board remains committed to growing distributions by
acquiring operating company units and additional assets from
Seadrill
* Seadrill has several long-term contracted rigs that are
potential drop down candidates and is also committed to
continuing the growth of Seadrill Partner
* Seadrill is main owner in Seadrill Partners LLC
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)