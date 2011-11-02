PARIS Nov 2 Eurotunnel has lodged a
complaint with the French competition authority over a plan to
buy assets of troubled Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, French
daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday citing a letter sent by
the tunnel operator.
In the letter dated Oct. 26 Eurotunnel complained that the
proposal by French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and
Danish ferry operator DFDS to take over SeaFrance and merge it
with other Channel ferry lines would be anticompetitive because
it would benefit from state aid.
SeaFrance, which competes with Eurotunnel on cross-Channel
traffic, went into receivership in June 2010.
No one at Eurotunnel was immediately available to comment.
A French court is due to select a buyer for
SeaFrance on Nov. 16.
EU antitrust regulators in October rejected a restructuring
plan for SeaFrance, a unit of French state-owned railway
operator SNCF, saying the overhaul breached EU state aid.
