By Elena Berton

PARIS, Nov 2 Eurotunnel on Wednesday said it has asked the French competition authority to ensure the cross-Channel transport market will remain fair in the eventual takeover of ailing Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, confirming a media report.

A French court on Nov. 16 will select a buyer for SeaFrance, which went into receivership last year, from a number of proposals. These include a joint plan by French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Danish ferry operator DFDS to take over the troubled company and merge it with their Channel ferry lines.

A Eurotunnel spokeswoman said the company has not complained against any prospective buyers, but that it wanted to ensure the cross-Channel market remains "healthy and fair."

Eurotunnel, the operator of the Channel tunnel, competes against ferry operators for car and truck traffic between France and Britain.

French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday that Eurotunnel lodged a complaint on Oct. 26 saying the offer by Louis Dreyfus and DFDS would be anticompetitive because it could benefit from state aid.

Louis Dreyfus' ferry operator LD Lines could obtain 300 million euros ($410 million) worth of aid as part of its plan to buy SeaFrance assets, according to a person familiar with the situation.

SeaFrance is a unit of French state-owned railway operator SNCF.

EU antitrust regulators in October rejected a restructuring plan for SeaFrance saying the overhaul breached EU rules against state aid of private companies. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton and Aleksandre Boksembaum-Granier; Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)