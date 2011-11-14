BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
PARIS Nov 14 France said on Monday it would appeal an "unjustified" EU antitrust decision that blocked a restructuring plan by ailing English Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, on the grounds it would breach state aid rules.
SeaFrance, which went into receivership in June last year, had hoped before last month's ruling to raise capital from state-owned parent SNCF, which operates France's railways. It now faces a takeover from rival ferry operators.
The finance ministry said its appeal would be largely symbolic given the likely timescale involved.
"Given the usual timescale involved for the European Union Court to examine such an appeal, which generally takes several months, this appeal does not mean there is any hope of putting into action the SNCF-backed plan for SeaFrance," it said.
A French court will on Nov. 16 choose a buyer for SeaFrance from a number of proposals, including a joint plan by French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Danish ferry operator DFDS to take over the troubled company and merge it with their ferry lines. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
* Frank Optic owes Deutsche Technologie Beteiligungen repayment of loan request of 45,000 euros ($48,317)and interest of 9,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)