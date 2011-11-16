PARIS Nov 16 The Paris commercial court on Wednesday ruled that state-owned cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance should be put into liquidation, rejecting two offers to acquire the company.

The court said SeaFrance, put into receivership last year, would continue to operate its ferry services between France and the UK until Jan. 28 and that new bids to take it over would be accepted until Dec. 12.

French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Danish ferry operator DFDS had made an offer to take over the ailing company and merge it with their Channel ferry lines.

The second offer had been organised by the CFDT trade union.

SeaFrance management had attempted to buy out the company with backing from its owner, state-owned rail firm SNCF, but the European Commission rejected the restructuring plan, which included a 223 million-euro ($302 million) recapitalisation, on state aid grounds. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Pierre Savary and Gerard Bon; Writing by Elena Berton)