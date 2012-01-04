* Sees Q2 rev $3.1-$3.2 bln vs est $2.81 bln
* Says shipped 47 mln disk drives in Q2 above prev view of
43 mln
* Sees Q3 rev $4.2-$4.5 bln vs est $3.7 bln
* Shrs up 7 pct
(Adds Q3 forecast, background; updates shares)
Jan 4 Seagate Technology Inc
forecast stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue and
expects sequentially higher shipments in the third quarter, as
the hard disk drive maker recovered from the supply chain
disruptions caused by the Thailand floods.
Shares of the company rose 7 percent to $17.99 in extended
trading. They closed at $16.82 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
The company, along with rival Western Digital, was
hit hard by widespread flooding in Thailand in July that
disrupted production at its manufacturing facilities.
Thailand produces around half of global hard drives by
housing top-ranked Western Digital, Seagate, Toshiba Corp
and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies.
Seagate, which will report its second-quarter results on
Jan. 31, expects revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, above
analysts' average estimates of $2.81 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it shipped about 47 million disk drives in
the second quarter, higher than its previous estimate of 43
million drives.
It also said it now expects unit shipments to increase in
the third quarter as compared to the December quarter, with
revenue of $4.2-$4.5 billion, excluding any integration costs.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter revenue of
$3.7 billion.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)