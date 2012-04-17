April 17 Hard drive maker Seagate Technology posted a higher quarterly profit helped by a jump in revenue.

Net income for the quarter was $1.15 billion, or $2.48 per share, compared with $ 93 million, or 21 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 63 percent to $4.45 billion.

Seagate shares closed at $27.89 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.