GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
April 17 Hard drive maker Seagate Technology posted a higher quarterly profit helped by a jump in revenue.
Net income for the quarter was $1.15 billion, or $2.48 per share, compared with $ 93 million, or 21 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 63 percent to $4.45 billion.
Seagate shares closed at $27.89 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g