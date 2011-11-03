(Adds analyst's comment, details, share movement)
Nov 3 Seagate Technology lowered its
shipments estimate for the current quarter as floods in Thailand
squeeze capacity, but the hard drive maker is benefiting from
better pricing as OEMs scramble to secure supply.
Seagate, along with rival Western Digital , has large
manufacturing facilities in the Southeast Asian country, which
was hit by floods that killed at least 320 people since July and
devastated industrialized areas in the center of the country.
Hard drive manufacturers have raised prices by 20-40 percent
since.
For the October-December quarter, Seagate expects to ship
around 41-45 million hard disk drives (HDDs) -- almost 16
percent lower sequentially at the mid point.
It expects second-quarter gross margin at the high
end of its previously forecast range of 22-26 percent, the
company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Thursday.
"As we have already begun to see in the channel, limited
availability of HDDs is driving prices higher and pricing is the
primary driver of gross margins," said Deutsche Bank Securities
analyst Sherri Scribner.
Last month, Seagate had said it expected to ship 40-50
million units in the December quarter and that its factories
were running full capacity. It shipped 51 million drives in the
quarter ended September 30.
Analysts have said Western Digital has been hit more by the
flooding and will lose market share to Seagate. Seagate's
shipments forecast for the current quarter is almost double
Western Digital's estimate of 22-26 million units.
In the filing, Seagate said it expects total hard disk
demand for about 180 million units in the December quarter but
expects industry to ship about 110-120 million units.
Seagate shares, which rose as much as 3 percent to $17.71 in
morning trading, were trading up 1 percent at $17.04 on Nasdaq.
