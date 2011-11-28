(Follows alerts)

Nov 28 Seagate Technology forecast market-topping revenue for the current quarter and said it expects hard disk drive shipments to rise sequentially in the third quarter, sending its shares up 10 percent in extended trade.

Seagate said it expects to ship 43 million hard drives in the October-December quarter and projected revenue of about $2.8 billion. It had previously forecast shipments of 41-45 million hard drives during the quarter.

Analysts were looking for revenue of $2.67 billion in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the March quarter, Seagate expects at least $3.75 billion in revenue, compared with analysts' projection of $3.24 billion. It expects gross margins to be at least 300 basis points above its targeted range of 22-26 percent.

The company, along with rival Western Digital, was hit hard by widespread flooding in Thailand since July that disrupted production at its manufacturing facilities in the country.

Shares of the company rose 10 percent in extended trading after closing at $15.99 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore) (Reporting by Himank Sharma)