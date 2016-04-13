MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc estimated third-quarter revenue and adjusted gross margin below its forecast due to reduced demand for its products, primarily in China.
The company, which estimated revenue of about $2.6 billion and adjusted gross margin of 23 percent for the quarter ended April 1, also cited its decision to not aggressively participate in the low-capacity notebook market.
The company had forecast revenue of about $2.7 billion and adjusted gross margin of about 25.6 percent for the quarter. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms