Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 28 Hard disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit as falling personal computer sales hurt revenue.
Net income fell to $427 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter, from $582 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.29 per share.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $3.49 billion.
The company, which competes with Western Digital Corp and Toshiba Corp, increased its quarterly cash dividend by 5 cents to 43 cents per share payable on Nov. 26.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.