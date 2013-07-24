* Expects first-quarter revenue $3.5 bln-$3.6 bln vs est
$3.56 bln
* Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings/share $1.20 vs est $1.19
* Fourth-quarter revenue $3.43 bln vs est $3.42 bln
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct
(Adds comments from conference call, CFO and analysts)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
July 24 A muted revenue outlook from hard-disk
drive maker Seagate Technology Plc sparked concerns that
its cloud storage business was not growing fast enough to offset
falling demand from PC makers, sending its shares down as much
as 10 percent.
Seagate and rival Western Digital Corp, which
together dominate the hard drive market, are working to reduce
their dependence on personal computer hard drives as consumers
increasingly shift to smartphones and tablets.
Both the companies have been focusing on growing sales to
cloud storage firms. Seagate's fast-growing high-margin cloud
business accounts for about 8-9 percent of total revenue but has
been widely expected to offset slowing growth in its traditional
business.
While unit shipments fell in the fourth quarter on lower
demand from the PC market, demand for Seagate's cloud storage
products is expected to grow, Chief Financial Officer Pat
O'Malley told Reuters.
"Cloud business is becoming a greater percentage of our
business and revenue, units and profit," O'Malley said.
Seagate does not break out sales from the cloud business.
The company's sales forecast of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion
for the first quarter was largely in line with the average Wall
Street estimate of $3.56 billion but some analysts said
investors were expecting a higher number.
"Guidance is kind of in-lineish. People were expecting the
number to go higher because that's what has happened last couple
of quarters," Pacific Crest Securities analyst Monika Garg said.
Seagate shares ran up more than 70 percent in the last one
year as the company's results topped estimates for the last
three quarters.
Piper Jaffray analyst Andrew Nowinski said the weak outlook
indicated marketshare losses to Western Digital.
"Investors are asking if the share losses will continue into
the September quarter ... I believe Western Digital's share gain
will continue into the September quarter," Nowinski said.
Seagate also reported fourth-quarter profit that beat
estimates by a cent. Net income fell to $348 million, or 94
cents per share, from $1.01 billion, or $2.37 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.20 per share.
Revenue fell to $3.43 billion from $4.5 billion a year
earlier.
The company shipped 53.9 million units in the quarter, down
from 65.9 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.19 per share on
revenue of $3.42 billion.
Seagate shares fell as much as 10 percent to $40.80 before
easing a little to trade down 4 percent at $43.60 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)