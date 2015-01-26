BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
Jan 26 Hard-drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's quarterly revenue rose 4.8 percent, helped by higher demand for its cloud storage products.
The net income attributable to Seagate rose to $933 million, or $2.78 per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 2 from $428 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.70 billion from $3.53 billion. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.