Sept 10 Hard-disk maker Seagate Technology Plc
said it planned to cut 1,050 jobs, or 2 percent of its
workforce, as part of a restructuring program.
The company said on Thursday it expected to save about $113
million annually from the restructuring and incur pretax charges
of about $53 million. (1.usa.gov/1LYRk4e)
Seagate, which has about 52,200 employees worldwide, expects
to complete the restructuring by the end of the December
quarter. The company expects to incur most of the pretax charges
in the first quarter, it said.
Seagate has reported a fall in sales for the past two
quarters, hurt by weak demand from original equipment
manufacturers, including PC makers.
Research firm International Data Corp said last month that
it expected a bigger drop in 2015 PC shipments than it had
anticipated earlier due to a large inventory of notebooks and a
strong dollar.
To help make up for a declining PC market, Seagate and rival
Western Digital Corp are expanding into the growing
market for cloud data storage products.
Seagate's shares ended at $50.10 on Wednesday. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen more than 24 percent
this year.
