BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Hard drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's fourth-quarter profit rose nearly nine fold to $1.01 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.41 per share.
Revenue for the three-month period ended June 29 increased 57 percent to $4.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.51 per share on $4.56 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: