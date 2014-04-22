April 22 Sealand Securities Co Ltd

* Says shareholder, Guangxi Guidong Electric Power Co Ltd, plans to unload up to 100 million shares, or equivalent up to 5 percent of company's issued shares

* Says the unload will take place within one year after lock-up period for the issued shares which expect to be expired in August, 2014Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jav68vFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)