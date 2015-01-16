BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
Jan 16 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($967.57 million) subordinated bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xvyF5T
($1 = 6.2011 Chinese yuan renminbi)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.