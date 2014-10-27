Fitch: Looser Singapore Property Curbs Won't Stop Prices Falling

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Measures to cool Singapore's housing market are likely to be eased gradually over the coming years to support demand, says Fitch Ratings. However, house prices are likely to continue falling amid oversupply and rising interest rates. Singapore's efforts to curb property speculation in an environment of low global interest rates have been effective. Speculative purchases have declined as, from 2009, restr